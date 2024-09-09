Prudential PLC Has $33.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $33,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $112.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

