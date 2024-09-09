Prudential PLC Purchases 11,794 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $114.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

