Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Volume Hits $26.84 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Qtum has a market cap of $232.94 million and $26.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00004012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,283.79 or 0.04142027 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00042698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002074 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,309,276 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.