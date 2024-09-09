QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.37 and last traded at $160.47. 1,166,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,232,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

The firm has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

