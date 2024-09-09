Qubic (QUBIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.51 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Qubic has a market capitalization of $183.66 million and $1.51 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000111 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 112,780,095,531,408 coins and its circulating supply is 110,834,488,668,678 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 112,780,095,531,408 with 110,834,488,668,678 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000153 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,050,375.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.