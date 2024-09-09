Quest Partners LLC Acquires 5,359 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

VRTS opened at $197.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.21. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.78 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.18.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.08). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $203.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

