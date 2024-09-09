Quest Partners LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 142,700.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Markel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,533.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,566.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,547.40. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

