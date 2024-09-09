Quest Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Donaldson by 408.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DCI opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.