Quest Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $37,540,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,126.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $152.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $159.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.