Quest Partners LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1,279.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 101.3% during the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 121,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $236,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $220.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.51 and a 200-day moving average of $207.54. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.