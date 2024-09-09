Quest Partners LLC Has $2 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,192,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $188,129,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,185,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.4 %

BAH opened at $152.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

