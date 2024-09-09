Quest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 412.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brink’s worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 119.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.2 %

BCO opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.43. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

