Quest Partners LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,073 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $64.15 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

