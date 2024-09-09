Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,422,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $482,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 128.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $765,704.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $765,704.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,319. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

