QUINT Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.72 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, QUINT has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $5,461.60 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

