Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Up 8.6%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 145,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 210,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Radisson Mining Resources news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$320,000.00. In related news, Director Peter Macphail acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

