Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) Insider Michael Davy Purchases 12,750,000 Shares

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Davy acquired 12,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$382,500.00 ($260,204.08).

Raiden Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration business in the Republic of Serbia, the Republic of Bulgaria, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and PGE deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mt Sholl project comprising two exploration licenses covering an area of 9.6 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region, Western Australia.

