RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $2.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of RAPT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 81,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.34. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 65.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

