Rarible (RARI) 1-Day Volume Tops $539,180.50

Rarible (RARI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00002973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $39.13 million and approximately $539,180.50 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000109 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “RARI is the native cryptocurrency for the Rarible protocol, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. It empowers token holders with decision-making rights, enabling them to propose ideas and vote on platform upgrades. Rarible is a community-owned marketplace for creating, trading, and collecting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and supports multiple chains like Ethereum, Tezos, and Flow. RARI tokens can be earned by participating on the Rarible platform and are used for curating content and participating in governance. The token’s role in governance allows holders to influence the development and operational aspects of Rarible. Rarible was established by Alex Salnikov and Alexei Falin, and is based in New York.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

