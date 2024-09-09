ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $107.12 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00107671 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

