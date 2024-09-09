Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RWT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.61 million, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,314,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,504,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,937 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $13,246,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 48.8% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 906,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 297,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 976,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 174,317 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

