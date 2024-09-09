Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $212.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.81. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $92,083,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,244,000 after purchasing an additional 442,883 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $67,177,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

