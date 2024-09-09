Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 208,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $202.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

