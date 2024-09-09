Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,390 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 58,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,753,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,741 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $11,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. 63,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

