Reviewing PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 13.55% 2.52% 0.63% PPL 10.17% 9.26% 3.30%

Volatility and Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $155.16 million 3.22 -$9.35 million ($0.05) -62.19 PPL $8.31 billion 2.84 $740.00 million $1.03 31.08

This table compares Altus Power and PPL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PPL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Power and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 2 5 2 3.00 PPL 0 4 6 0 2.60

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. PPL has a consensus target price of $33.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than PPL.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.