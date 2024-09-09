Rob Orgel Sells 3,824 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $66,193.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,118.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.25. 1,538,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLYW. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Flywire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

