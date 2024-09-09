Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROKU. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.06. Roku has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,729 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

