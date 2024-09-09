Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,287 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

