Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CI opened at $353.49 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.64. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.61.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Barclays boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

