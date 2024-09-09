Royal Bank of Canada Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $222.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.70. 54,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,771. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $241.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

