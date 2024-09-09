Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $134.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,515 shares of company stock worth $1,049,834. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.