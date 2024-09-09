Ryan Berry Sells 10,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at $63,485,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ARES stock traded up $2.63 on Monday, reaching $140.08. 1,068,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.27.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,381,000 after acquiring an additional 206,996 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ares Management by 58.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 49.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,191,000 after buying an additional 933,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,754,000 after buying an additional 453,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

