Safestay (LON:SSTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.00

Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34), with a volume of 10477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.75 ($0.34).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SSTY
Safestay Price Performance
About Safestay
Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Safestay
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.