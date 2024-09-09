Safestay (LON:SSTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.00

Shares of Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34), with a volume of 10477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.75 ($0.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £16.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2,575.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.12.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

