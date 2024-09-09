Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $26.15 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.12% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $26,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after purchasing an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after buying an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after buying an additional 536,715 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

