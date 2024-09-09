Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after acquiring an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,201,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,574,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.54 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.