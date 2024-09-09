Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after acquiring an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,201,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,574,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.54 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

