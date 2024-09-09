Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 101.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 133,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 56,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of JMBS opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $46.83.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Best AI ETFs for Investors: Balancing Performance, Fees, and Risk
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Natural Gas Will Boom in 2025, and Kinder Morgan Is The Play
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.