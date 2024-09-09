Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 1,645 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 470,859 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.