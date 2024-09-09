Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $74.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

