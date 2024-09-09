Sanford C. Bernstein Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $327.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $334.00 to $327.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.69 and a 200-day moving average of $315.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.