Saratoga Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $24.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

