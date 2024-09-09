Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 97.80% from the stock’s current price.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. 156,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $748.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.97. Savara has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savara will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 64.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

