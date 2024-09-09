Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

