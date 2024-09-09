Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.70

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.70 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34), with a volume of 725703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

Science in Sport Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £59.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science in Sport news, insider Dan Wright acquired 613,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($23.01) per share, with a total value of £10,727,500 ($14,105,851.41). In other Science in Sport news, insider Roger Thomas Mather bought 117,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £19,999.99 ($26,298.47). Also, insider Dan Wright purchased 613,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($23.01) per share, with a total value of £10,727,500 ($14,105,851.41). 13.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.