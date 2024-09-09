Scotiabank Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $95.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $85.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 118,230 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $20,248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 190,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

