Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649,862 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 229,500 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 1.8% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.64% of SEA worth $260,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,447,451,000 after buying an additional 148,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $640,219,000. Kora Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $201,113,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,543.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

