SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Insider Jim Walsh Buys 750,000 Shares

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES – Get Free Report) insider Jim Walsh purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,204.08).
SECOS Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.
SECOS Group Company Profile
