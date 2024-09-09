SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) Insider Jim Walsh Buys 750,000 Shares

SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES – Get Free Report) insider Jim Walsh purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,204.08).

SECOS Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

SECOS Group Company Profile

SECOS Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sustainable packaging materials in Oceanic, Asia, The Americas, Europe, and Africa. The company supplies biodegradable and compostable resins, packaging products, and cast films to blue-chip companies. It manufactures and distributes polyethylene films, renewable resources resins, and other products.

