SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $3.06 on Friday. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($84.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current year.

About SenesTech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

