ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.7 %

NOW opened at $830.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $863.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $762.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.