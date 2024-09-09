ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $900.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $825.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $799.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $762.96. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $863.85. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

