Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Up 5.7%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.94 and last traded at $98.65. Approximately 81,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 937,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

Shake Shack Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $31,640.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,544.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $31,640.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,544.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at $302,535.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,213 shares of company stock worth $1,311,175 in the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

